Galvão reassures fans after spinal surgery: ‘Preparation for Qatar’ – 07/31/2022

Galvão Bueno published today (31) a video on social networks reassuring fans about his state of health. The TV Globo narrator underwent spinal surgery last Friday (29) to correct a small fissure and is already walking in the hospital. The procedure takes place about four months before the 2022 World Cup.

For those who were worried about me, I’m already walking!! Everything is great here!! Preparing for Qatar 2022!! Thank you for everyone’s love!! pic.twitter.com/dCG0pNvr1q — Galvão Bueno (@galvaobueno) July 31, 2022

“For those who were worried about me, I’m already walking! Everything is great here! Preparation for Qatar 2022! Thank you for everyone’s love!” Galvão wrote in the caption. He added in the publication a video in which he appears walking in the hospital and explained the procedure in the spine.

“I’m already here free, at ease, walking, exercising because these months are going to be very demanding”, introduced the narrator, in the recording. “There’s footage for Globoplay, there’s a lot of commercial recording and campaigns, thank God,” he added.

“I have to prepare for the World Cup, there are trips to Europe, Japan and the United States before going to Qatar, so I needed to do that, which was an old thing that was getting in my way”, commented Galvão.

The Qatar World Cup will be played in Qatar between November 21 and December 18 this year. In Group G, Brazil makes its debut on the 24th, on a Thursday, against Serbia.

“But I’m fine, aren’t I?” the narrator continued, talking to the health professional who was accompanying him. “It’s great,” she replied.

“For those who underwent the procedure two days ago, I’m fine. Shall we walk more? Bye, guys, thanks!”, concluded Galvão Bueno.