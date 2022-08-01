Gasoline can now be found at R$ 5.09 in Campo Grande – Economy

Lowest value found at the gas station located on Avenida Spipe Calarge (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Gas stations in Campo Grande began to readjust the price of gasoline, after Petrobras announced last Thursday (28) a drop of R$ 0.15 at distributors.

The reporting team Campo Grande News visited 13 gas stations and checked prices ranging between R$5.09 and R$5.59. The calculated average was R$ 5.17.

At the Acácia gas station, located on Rua Rui Barbosa with 26 de Agosto, and at the Petrorádio, on Spipe Calarge, gasoline is R$5.09.

At the Cosan gas station, on the Avenida Três Barras roundabout, the liter is being sold for R$5.13. In the same way as in the Bonatto network, at the Vitória gas station, and in the Taurus, on Avenida Costa e Silva. The Piraputanga gas station, located on Avenida das Bandeiras, is also at R$ 5.13.

At Alloy, on Avenida Fernando Corrêa da Costa, on the corner with Rua 14 de Julho, and at the Gueno gas station, on the corner with Rua 13 de Maio, gasoline was found for R$5.15.

The Avenida gas station, at Três Barras, the Royal, at Avenida Costa e Silva, and at Ipiranga, located at Afonso Pena and Rua 13 de Maio, is priced at R$5.19.

Finally, at the Paulista establishment, at Avenida Fernando Corrêa da Costa and Avenida Calógeras, gasoline is R$5.59. This was the highest value found.

Reduction – The reduction announced by Petrobras took effect on July 29. This was the second downward adjustment in less than ten days.

According to the executive director of Sinpetro-MS (Combustible Retail Trade Union, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of Mato Grosso do Sul), Edson Lazarotto, the projection is for a reduction of R$ 0.10 in pumps.