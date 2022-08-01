Giovana Ewbank on racism: ‘Very cruel to think that Titi and Bless, who are 9 and 7 years old, already have to be strong’ | Fantastic

The family was in a restaurant when a customer, white, attacked the children aged 7 and 9 in a cowardly way, with racist curses. A family of Angolan tourists, who were nearby, also suffered offenses. In images that went viral on the networks, Giovanna firmly confronts the woman.
“It was the first time my daughter saw me fighting racism head-on, because we talk a lot about it with them, but she had never seen me fighting head-on as it was done. She was very scared. Bless didn’t notice much thing, because he was joking. But Titi understood everything”, he says.
Very emotional, Ewbank cried when talking about the racism suffered by her children. She also highlighted the fact that she was able to defend her children without suffering reprisals for being white.
“It’s very cruel to think that Titi and Bless, who are 9 and 7 years old, already have to be strong. think about absolutely nothing”, he laments.
Giovanna Ewbank on the racist attack suffered by her children: ‘Would you have all this attention if we were black parents of black children?’