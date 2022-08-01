Giovanna Ewbank admits that he assaulted a woman who made racist offenses to her children Titi and Bless | Fantastic

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso talked to Maju Coutinho and gave details about the racist offenses that their children Titi and Bless suffered in a restaurant on a beach in Portugal. The actors said that a white Portuguese woman also uttered racist words to a group of Angolans.

The unfortunate episode gained repercussion on social networks and Maju Coutinho questioned whether or not the actress’ reaction had any physical confrontation.

Maju: You hit the girl, you slapped the racist woman. Did it happen?

Bruno Gagliasso defended his wife and mother of his children.

“Actually, she didn’t attack, my wife reacted. Don’t confuse, don’t confuse the reaction of the oppressed with the action of the oppressor”, says the actor.

Maju asked the couple’s preparations for other racist episodes.

“We know it will happen many other times and I think that now there is no way to protect our children so much from what they will see, hear. They are growing, aren’t they? So it’s continuing to strengthen our children, showing how much they are wonderful, how strong they are and how much they have the right to fight racism and how much they need to be attentive because they need to be attentive all the time…”, says Giovanna.

“They are surrounded by people who are prepared and want to fight racism. And I am sure that their path will be this, I have no other”, points out Bruno.

Watch the full interview in the video below:

Giovanna Ewbank on the racist attack suffered by her children: ‘Would you have all this attention if we were black parents of black children?’

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.