Globo will rescue soap operas that have never been reprized; know which ones will come back

Rede Globo shocks and starts showing soap operas that have never been reprized before

Everything indicates that the Globe comes with the desire to show more soap operas that have never been reprized before, this is what happened with ‘Um Anjo Caiu do Céu’, which arrived at Globoplay by surprise, delighting the fans of the soap opera.

It is worth remembering, then, that it is not the first time that Globo, through Globoplay, has rescued a soap opera that has never been rerun, since this year the station aired the soap opera ‘Lua Cheia de Amor’, from 1990, which is a remake of a 1997 novel, ‘Dona Xepa’.

Duas Caras (2007), América (2005) and Kubanacan (2003) are also examples of other soap operas, which have never been shown on ‘Vale a Pena Ver de Novo’, nor on the ‘Viva’ channel, but which have already been streaming service.

The question that remains is: What will be the next soap operas that Rede Globo will choose to return to air? who revealed this information was Erick Bretas, responsible for Globo’s Digital Products and Services area, who told everything on his official Twitter profile.

He stated that the soap opera Paraíso, from 2009, will be shown again. The plot of Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Starring Nathalia Dill and Eriberto Leão is one of the promises for success. For those who don’t know, the feuilleton tells the story of the forbidden love of Santinha, promised to God by her mother, and Zeca, known as the “son of the devil”.

TV Globo will show a 1976 soap opera

Another production that should return to Globo’s small screen is Uga Uga (2000), which tells the story of Tatuapu (Cláudio Heinrich), a white man raised by Indians who discovers he is the heir of millionaire Niko.

Finally, Globo is yet to return with a 1976 soap opera. Erick Bretas did not say which one, but the expectation is that it could be Escrava Isaura, who was starred that same year by the station, or even Saramandaia, which is also from the same period. .