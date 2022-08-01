Government makes a decision and establishes a value of R$ 303 for Brazilians

The federal government published in the Official Gazette of the Union a decree that establishes a value “existential minimum” for the call “Over-indebtedness Law“. The regulation was sanctioned last year and became part of the Consumer Protection Code. The new rule takes effect within 60 days.

The mechanism was designed to guarantee a minimum value that would not harm the debtors’ finances and guarantee their survival. In practice, the creation of the existential minimum means that creditors must opt ​​for the amount of 25% of the minimum wage during debt negotiation so that this guarantees the maintenance of the citizen’s subsistence.

Considering the current value of the national floor, at R$ 1,212, the amount established by the new decree is R$ 303. Despite the good news, it should be noted that there are some situations in which the existential minimum cannot be considered. See what they are below!

What is the Over-indebtedness Law?

The Over-indebtedness Law, nº 14.181/21, proposes mechanisms for consumers who have difficulty paying their debts.

Among them, we can highlight the option to renegotiate debts in blocks, which allows the indebted person the chance to meet with creditors to find new ways to pay overdue debts.

In addition, the law also allows the customer to withdraw from taking out a payroll loan within seven days of signing, without having to indicate a reason. The new orders gained strength after the systemic crisis in the job market with the arrival of the pandemic, in which countless people lost their jobs and found themselves unable to pay their debts.

What debts can be negotiated?

In general, debts that can be traded are associated with consumption, banking services and essential accounts. Check out:

energy bills;

water bills;

gas bills;

loans;

installment plans;

Meat;

tickets;

Phone bills.

And which debts cannot be negotiated?

In some cases, the new Over-Indebtedness Law mechanism is not accepted. Are they: