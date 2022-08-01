Government of Minas announces tax reduction on ethanol – Economy

It hopes to improve the competitiveness of biofuel in the state and increase the generation of jobs with the reduction of the tax (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced on social media this Monday (08/1) the reduction of the ICMS tax on ethanol in the state.

According to a post on Twitter, “the value of the tax on alcohol in Minas will be reduced by R$ 0.46”.

With the measure, the governor hopes to improve the competitiveness of biofuel in the state and increase the generation of jobs.

In addition to reducing the ICMS on fuels, as of today, the value of the tax on ethanol in Minas will be reduced by R$ 0.46. Decreasing even more the price at the gas stations, to improve the competitiveness of biofuel for the miners and increase the generation of jobs! %u2014 Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) August 1, 2022

Last Thursday (07/28), Petrobras announced that the price of gasoline passed on to distributors will drop by R$ 0.15 per liter. The measure is valid since Friday (29/07).

The value went from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71, according to a statement issued by the company. The Finance Secretary, Gustavo Barbosa, recalls that the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), used as a basis for calculating the ICMS on fuel, has been frozen since November 2021, on the initiative of the States and the Federal District, as a way of mitigating the impact of the amounts charged to end consumers in view of the constant increases promoted by Petrobras.