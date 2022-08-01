Government of Minas announces tax reduction on ethanol – Economy

combust
It hopes to improve the competitiveness of biofuel in the state and increase the generation of jobs with the reduction of the tax (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced on social media this Monday (08/1) the reduction of the ICMS tax on ethanol in the state.

According to a post on Twitter, “the value of the tax on alcohol in Minas will be reduced by R$ 0.46”.

With the measure, the governor hopes to improve the competitiveness of biofuel in the state and increase the generation of jobs.

Last Thursday (07/28), Petrobras announced that the price of gasoline passed on to distributors will drop by R$ 0.15 per liter. The measure is valid since Friday (29/07).

The value went from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71, according to a statement issued by the company. The Finance Secretary, Gustavo Barbosa, recalls that the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), used as a basis for calculating the ICMS on fuel, has been frozen since November 2021, on the initiative of the States and the Federal District, as a way of mitigating the impact of the amounts charged to end consumers in view of the constant increases promoted by Petrobras.

