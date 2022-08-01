Gusttavo Lima’s necklace is ripped off during a show in São Luís; VIDEO | maranhão

The singer Gusttavo Lima’s visit to the capital of Maranhão, São Luís, was short, but it has been talked about. This Saturday (30), during a show in the city, the singer had his necklace ripped off by a person when he came down from the stage to greet the fans (see in the video below).
A video, recorded by the fan Bárbara Lethicya, shows the moment in which Gusttavo comes down from the stage accompanied by several security guards. Soon after, he is pulled by the arm and has the necklace ripped from his neck by one of the people who were greeting him. After having the accessory pulled, he widens his eyes and asks for calm.
“Calm down, calm down! What’s this?” he said.
Before the show, Gusttavo posted on his social network a photo in which he wore the necklace that was ripped off. — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
The video went viral on social media. It’s unknown if the singer and his security guards didn’t notice the person ripping off the necklace or if they decided to ignore what had happened. So far, Gusttavo Lima has not yet commented on the case.
The ambassador faces flooded streets
Avenida Santos Dumont was completely flooded after a heavy rain — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
This Sunday (31), on his way to São Luís airport, Gusttavo Lima faced a flooding on Avenida Santos Dumont after a heavy rain. In a video posted on his social network, the singer shows the flooding at the site and comments: “Oh, São Luís is different. It’s rain boy!”
Gusttavo Lima was in São Luís for the show of the “Buteco” tour, carried out in partnership with artists Léo Santana and Jonas Esticado.
