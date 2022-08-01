Gutierrez family businessman who crashed car is released after posting bail in BH

Businessman Rodrigo Werneck Gutierrez, 40, who caused a serious accident last Friday night (29), was released from Ceresp Gameleira, in the western region of Belo Horizonte, this Sunday afternoon (31). The release took place around 17:00 after payment of bail in the amount of R$ 242,400. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp).

Also this Sunday (31), the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) reported that the case of the businessman, who belongs to the Gutierrez family, from the mining company Andrade Gutierrez, will be investigated by the State Department of Traffic Crime Investigation (DEICTRAN). The Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) has not yet provided further details about the process.

Gutierrez had been in prison since Saturday (30). He was heard by the delegate of the State Central of Digital Duty and charged in the act for the crime of culpable bodily injury in traffic qualified by drunkenness, according to information from the Civil Police.

Bail

The bail was set at R$ 242,400 by Judge Luís Augusto Fonseca, from the Central de Reception de Flagrantes of Belo Horizonte. In the decision, Fonseca determines that Gutierrez must present himself to justice monthly for a minimum period of six months to inform and justify his activities. He is also prohibited from leaving the District of Belo Horizonte for more than 30 days without judicial authorization.

The bail amount was calculated taking into account the maximum penalty for the crime, which in this case can be up to five years, in addition to the financial conditions, previous life of the accused and circumstances indicative of his danger.

“In the present case, it is a crime that provides for a maximum penalty of more than 4 (four) years. The records point to a serious traffic accident, which hit a motorcyclist and three other vehicles and, luckily, did not result in death. The high speed at which the car was driven on the road and the high degree of impairment of the defendant’s psychomotor ability are circumstances that do not favor him”, says the decision.

Regarding Gutierrez’s financial conditions, the judge points out that the businessman owns the company SINALAGMA PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA, with paid-in capital of more than R$ 15 million. Furthermore, he lives in a luxury condominium in Belo Horizonte.

remember the case

Intoxicated, Gutierrez caused a serious accident on the night of this Friday (29), in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, after hitting a motorcycle and four passenger cars at high speed. He drove a luxury car, an Audi RS6, valued at R$500,000.

The entire accident was captured by security cameras, which show the moment when the motorcyclist is thrown against a Fiorino. The man who was on the motorcycle, about 35 years old, and the driver of the passenger car were injured and were rescued. In addition, two other parked cars were hit before the luxury car stopped in a tree.

After the crash, which left at least one motorcyclist with spinal trauma, Rodrigo still tried to flee the crime scene. According to the incident report, after driving drunk and crashing into a motorcycle and a Fiat Fiorino, Rodrigo did not escape because witnesses held him down until the Military Police arrived.

Rodrigo Werneck Gutierrez refused to take the breathalyzer test and also did not want to sign the term stating that he had refused. The document was signed by witnesses. Officers noted that he had a staggering gait, alcoholic breath and slurred speech.

He was taken to a hospital, later given a voice of arrest. The National Driver’s License was seized and fines were imposed. “The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), as soon as they were called, moved an expert to the scene of the facts to identify and collect traces that will make up the investigation that investigates the cause and circumstances of the accident with the victim.

The 40-year-old suspect was heard by the delegate of the State Central of Digital Duty and charged in the act for the crime of culpable bodily injury in traffic qualified by drunkenness. He will be taken to the prison system, where he will remain at the disposal of justice,” the Civil Police said in a statement.