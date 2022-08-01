Hamilton wants to fight for wins on return from F1 vacation | formula 1

Although they missed the chance to win with George Russell, Mercedes ended the Hungarian GP and the first half of the F1 season on a positive double podium, with Lewis Hamilton and the youngster in car 63 respectively in second and third. And the seven-time champion, with his fifth consecutive podium, does not hide his enthusiasm for the team’s evolution in the last races of this year.

– It was very bad luck for George today. The other guys still have a little bit of an edge, but we’re clearly closing the gap and this is an amazing way to go on vacation, knowing that we have that performance. Hopefully we can bring a little more into the second part of the season and start fighting with the guys at the front,” he commented after the race.

Lewis Hamilton was second in the Hungarian GP

Russell started from pole but ended up being swallowed up by the strategy and performance of Verstappen’s RBR and the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, hampered by poor decisions and slow tire changes.

The youngster was even surpassed by Hamilton, who started from seventh place, gained two positions at the start of the race, surpassed Lando Norris and capitalized on the Italian team’s mistakes – despite making a bad pit stop on his first tire change. The seven-time champion still discounted 10s to overcome Sainz in the final part of the race.

– I honestly believe that in a straight race we may not be so far behind Max. I’m really excited about the second half of the season, and I’m proud of my team. I want to acknowledge you for pushing hard and never giving up in this difficult year. To be on the podium with both cars twice is very special for us,” Hamilton continued, elated.

Third place helped Russell climb to fourth in the drivers’ championship, beating Sainz. Hamilton is sixth. And in the Team World Championship, Mercedes has been reducing the gap to Ferrari and is now only 30 points behind its rival, vice-leader of the RBR – this one with 431 goals in the table.

And the result could have been better for Mercedes since qualifying Saturday, had it not been for the rear wing problem that took Hamilton out of the pole battle at the end of Q3:

– If we had done the lap yesterday, we would have been in the front row, and maybe it would have been a different result. If my rear wing was good, we would be in the race for the win. We found something, managed to get a little closer and compete with the Ferraris.

