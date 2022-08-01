Health in Ubatuba, project “Live Healthy, Live Better” for SUS users

The Expanded Nucleus of Family Health and Primary Care (NASF-AB) and the Family Health Strategy (ESF) of Perequê-Açu, Taquaral and Itamambuca are promoting health education through monthly meetings of the project “Live Healthy, Live Better ”, which offers multidisciplinary care to users of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The project involves the service teams of the Basic Health Units (UBS), with doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and community health agents, in addition to counting on nutrition and psychology professionals.

The meetings take place once a month with collective attendance. The group already had a chat with nutritionist Laís Kuaye about healthy eating and its importance for health and, in Taquaral, a meeting has already been held with doctor Dr. Alexandre Andrade Canestri, on the prevention and treatment of diabetes.

“Our intention is to hold more dynamic meetings, with conversation circles, to promote the exchange of experience and bring more health to users. Through education, it is possible to raise awareness of the importance of changing simple habits to improve quality of life”, explained nutritionist Laís Kuaye.

The project is open to the public of all ages, it is only necessary to present the SUS Card. Check below the schedule of upcoming meetings of “Viva Saudável, Viva Melhor”.

taquaral – meeting at 9 am, at Professor José de Souza Simeão municipal school

Days – 08/16, 09/20, 10/18 and 11/29

Perequê-Açu – meeting at 9 am, at the neighborhood Health Post

Days – 08/17, 09/21, 10/19 and 11/16

Itamambuca – meeting at 9 am, at the Sports and Recreation Center – Cere

Days – 08/12, 09/02, 10/14, 11/11 and 12/09

Source: Department of Communication / PMU