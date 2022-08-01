Health Minister says Brazil will receive antiviral drug to fight monkeypox | Health

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Health Minister says Brazil will receive antiviral drug to fight monkeypox | Health 2 Views

In a post made on his Twitter profile this Monday (1st), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that Brazil will receive an antiviral to combat the monkeypox outbreak in the country.

  • Share on WhatsApp
  • Share on Telegram

Post by Marcelo Queiroga on his official Twitter profile — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais

Research published in the scientific journal “The Lancet Infectious Diseases”, by the group “The Lancet”, pointed out that the antiviral tecovirimat has shown promise in reducing the duration of symptoms and the time in which monkeypox patients are able to infect others. people.

  • Monkeypox: what is the profile of those infected and how this may change as the disease progresses
  • WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

Patients treated with tecovirimat, according to the study, had a shorter duration of symptoms and expelled virus for a shorter time through the upper respiratory tract (nose, pharynx, larynx and upper part of the trachea).

O g1 questioned the Ministry of Health when the drug distribution will take place, how many doses will be imported and which groups, in fact, will be covered, but has not yet received a response from the folder.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, so far, Brazil records 1,369 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country.

By states, the division is as follows: São Paulo (1,031), Rio de Janeiro (169), Minas Gerais (63), Federal District (20), Paraná (21), Goiás (18), Bahia (11), Ceará ( 4), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Pernambuco (7), Tocantins (1), Acre (1), Amazonas (1), Rio Grande do Sul (6), Mato Grosso do Sul ( 5), Amazonas (1), and Santa Catarina (7).

Monkey pox: see 5 points about the disease

Monkey pox: see 5 points about the disease

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the virus monkeypox, which belongs to the same family (poxvirus) and genus (orthopoxvirus) as smallpox. Smallpox, however, was eradicated from the world in 1980, and it was far more lethal.

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, regardless of the sexual orientation of those who are infected.

The disease usually causes the following initial symptoms:

  • fever
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • back pain
  • swollen nodes (lymph nodes)
  • chills
  • exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

In recent times, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the fatality rate of monkeypox has been around 3% to 6%; for the larger human smallpox, now eradicated, this percentage reached 30%.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Under the shadow of the war in Ukraine, India and China live in ‘armed stalemate’ | last second

Art Editor – O Globo Disputed territories in the Himalayan region. China and India have …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved