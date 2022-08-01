Health Minister says Brazil will receive antiviral drug to fight monkeypox | Health

In a post made on his Twitter profile this Monday (1st), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that Brazil will receive an antiviral to combat the monkeypox outbreak in the country.

Research published in the scientific journal “The Lancet Infectious Diseases”, by the group “The Lancet”, pointed out that the antiviral tecovirimat has shown promise in reducing the duration of symptoms and the time in which monkeypox patients are able to infect others. people.

Patients treated with tecovirimat, according to the study, had a shorter duration of symptoms and expelled virus for a shorter time through the upper respiratory tract (nose, pharynx, larynx and upper part of the trachea).

O g1 questioned the Ministry of Health when the drug distribution will take place, how many doses will be imported and which groups, in fact, will be covered, but has not yet received a response from the folder.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, so far, Brazil records 1,369 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country.

By states, the division is as follows: São Paulo (1,031), Rio de Janeiro (169), Minas Gerais (63), Federal District (20), Paraná (21), Goiás (18), Bahia (11), Ceará ( 4), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Pernambuco (7), Tocantins (1), Acre (1), Amazonas (1), Rio Grande do Sul (6), Mato Grosso do Sul ( 5), Amazonas (1), and Santa Catarina (7).

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the virus monkeypox, which belongs to the same family (poxvirus) and genus (orthopoxvirus) as smallpox. Smallpox, however, was eradicated from the world in 1980, and it was far more lethal.

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, regardless of the sexual orientation of those who are infected.

The disease usually causes the following initial symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.