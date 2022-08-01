Here’s Your Grandmother’s Doctor-Recommended Health Advice

Who has never resorted to the wisdom of their elders to discover the solution to a situation? When we are with some problem that affects healthask the mother or grandmother which suggestion might be the best alternative, as they almost always recommended some treatment or guidance based on their knowledge and life experiences.

Home remedies, then, seem to have a pharmaceutical manual, full of recipes, oddly enough, many of them without scientific proof, but they work.

Your Grandma’s Health Advice That Works And You Can Believe It

Boldo tea helps digestion

Boldo is an herb that has been proven to be beneficial for improving digestion. Characterized by a strong bitter taste, but effective in treating poor digestion problems.

According to doctors, boldo tea works as a diuretic, reducing gastric acidity, indicated for those who have hepatic steatosis (liver fat).

Raw potatoes to relieve heartburn

If your grandmother recommended eating raw potatoes to relieve heartburn, know that she was right, because it really works. Potatoes also lessen stomach pains, as well as relieve migraines. For neurologist Paulo Nakano Frisa, cold raw potato can be used without contraindications.

It is worth noting that in addition to potatoes, we can count on other foods that have medicinal properties to reduce gastric pH, such as apples, bananas and melons.

Using sugar to heal wounds

It may sound crazy, but if your grandmother recommended using sugar to speed up wound healing, know that she knew what she was talking about.

Dermatologist Ana Célia Xavier, who works at Hospital São Camilo, in São Paulo, says that using this element can have a beneficial effect on bruises. Because sugar, especially crystal, helps to absorb moisture and reduce the proliferation of bacteria.

Drinking onion skin tea for colds

Tea made from onion skins and garlic are effective in lessening the effects of colds and flu. It is easy to understand, because the peels contain many nutritional properties of this food.

That is, drinking onion skin tea will benefit from its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, in addition to its analgesic, antiviral, vasodilator properties and its vitamins and minerals.

have chicken soup

It is a great fortifier of the body, especially after recovering from infectious processes. When chicken is cooked, a substance is released that stimulates the expectoration of liquids in the lungs.