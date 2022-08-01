“how can you be so blind?”

In A Favorita, Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça) will hear Flora (Patricia Pillar) confessing to various crimes and will be in shock. At first, Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Halley (Cauã Reymond) will take the businessman to hear the bitch being blackmailed by a bandit about kidnapping Lara (Mariana Ximenes).

Upon arriving at the place, Gonçalo will hide and finally find out who Flora is. “300 sticks in my hand or I’ll tell Gonçalo that it was you who kidnapped his granddaughter, that it was you who had your own daughter kidnapped!”. Dodi (Murilo Benício), who will be with Flora at the moment, will reprimand the bandit: “Fuck? Do you think we are a bank?”will inquire.

“Look, I know a lot about you guys! The guy you erased, the journalist (Maira) who came after Baiano, the kidnapping of your daughter”will continue the bandit. “You’re just as screwed up as we are, idiot! You will hang yourself together” Flora will answer. “Yeah, but I have nothing to lose”will speak the man.

Gonçalo, who will be hiding and listening to everything, will be completely shocked. He will be contained by Halley and Joe Bob. The two will take the businessman to meet Donatela – who will have escaped from jail by now – and he will ask the dondoca’s forgiveness. “I followed Flora. I saw with my own eyes her negotiating with Lara’s kidnapper. She kidnapped her own daughter. My God, how can I be so blind?” will begin, with tears in his eyes.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.