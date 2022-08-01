How is the tattoo that Guilherme de Padua made on his genitals before the crime | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Guilherme de Padua got a tattoo on his penis in honor of Paula Thomas

Released ten days ago by HBO Max, the documentary Pact Brutal made Guilherme de Padua’s name explode on social media and search engines because of the crime committed against Daniella Perez, who he killed with 18 stab wounds. Details of the barbarism caught the attention of the audience, such as the intimate tattoos that the killer and his ex-wife, Paula Thomas, made days before taking the life of Gloria Perez’s daughter. Yes, he got a tattoo on his penis. And the whole story is pretty bizarre.

In the final episodes, released by HBO Max last Thursday (28), details of the possessive relationship that Guilherme and Paula maintained while they were together were shown. Ten days before committing the crime, they went to a tattoo parlor in Rio de Janeiro to carve a mutual proof of love into their skin: he wrote Paula’s name on his penis, while she registered the ex-actor’s name in your crotch.

In the fourth episode of the series, an excerpt from the forensic examination carried out on Guilherme de Padua is shown shortly after he was identified as the killer of Daniella Perez. And the document gives details about the drawing that was made on his penis:

“Presence of a tattoo located on the dorsum of the penis that contains the word ‘PAULA’ written from the tip to the base of the penis, measuring approximately 70 by 20 millimeters, with the letter P capital and the other lowercase letters, with type letters handwritten, thick and rounded, colored as follows: externally outlined in blue and centrally stained red, with a white line separating the previous colors,” the report says.

But four other tattoos were found on Guilherme’s body, in a well-hidden region, and which showed that the current pastor of the Lagoinha Church believed in astrology, since four drawings referring to four zodiac signs were found.

“The experts add that on the inner side of the lower third of the left leg there is another tattoo, in the colors blue, black, yellow and red, consisting of four figures of animals that belong to the signs of the zodiac, distributed like the angles of a rectangle, as follows: in the upper right corner a ram (Aries), in the upper left a goat (Capricorn), in the lower right a crab (cancer)”, says the report. It is worth remembering that Guilherme de Padua is a Scorpio sign.

As you can see, only the record of three of the four astrological drawings made on the inner part of her thigh appeared. The image of the report shown in the fourth episode of the documentary did not appear completely in the scene in which the existence of the tattoo made on his penis was highlighted.

Pacto Brutal is a documentary series that uncovers, in five episodes, the murder of actress Daniella Perez, committed by Guilherme de Pádua and his ex-wife, Paula Thomas, in December 1992. Daniella and Guilherme played a couple in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma, written by Gloria, but he was losing ground with the end of the romantic couple in the plot.

He assumed responsibility for the crime and was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison, but after 7 years he was released and has been living in freedom since 1999. He is currently an evangelical pastor and has received the support of his community of believers. Some of them even compared him to Jesus Christ.