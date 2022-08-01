How to predict the FUTURE! Choose an elixir of truth and find out

One new internet test offers a very interesting answer. The goal is to find out what the future holds for each person. To do this, simply choose an elixir of truth from three different options.

See too: Choose a superpower and discover who you really are; learn more about your way of being

1 – Meaning of Future Elixir number 1 (blue)

If you choose the blue elixir it means things might not be going too easy at the moment. There is a hint of loneliness mixed with the desire to give up everything and run. These feelings drain your inner strength, but the situation can work itself out. There is a maxim of life that says the following: everything passes.

Although the horizon seems hazy, the truth is that things fit together and many of them do not exist for nothing. Everything has a reason to happen and there will certainly be gains in the face of difficulty.

Bet on your strength and the wisdom you have to overcome life’s challenges and turn around.

2 – Meaning of Future Elixir number 2 (green)

The message about the future for those who chose the green elixir is that the Sun is about to shine in your life. A special change that I’ve been waiting for has everything to happen at this moment. The Universe conspires in your favor and good news will come.

Positive changes at this point in your life prove to be inevitable. However, remember that nothing comes “for free”, so only what has had a positive internal effort should bear fruit. Take advantage of the period’s motivation energy to act with even more commitment.

3 – Meaning of the future elixir number 3 (purple)

Your actions have never been more important in defining the state of the future soon. However, there is a strong emotional attachment to details of the past that need to be understood and overcome. Only then will you be able to get your life moving.

Money, love and companionship are waiting at the door, but they depend on your action and overcoming so that they can show up and take care of the space that is theirs. Therefore, take the moment to end cycles and start new positive endeavors.