The singer took her mother to an event in São Paulo, where she got the autograph from one of the actors in the saga in which she is a fan.

Darlin Ferrattr, mother of singer Lexa, got an autograph from Rupert Grint, who played the character Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” saga and couldn’t contain his emotion. She even got the star’s autograph tattooed on her forearm. Rupert was in Brazil this Saturday (30th) attending a convention in São Paulo.

Lexa was together with her mother, who is a big fan of the saga. Darlin managed to gain access to the actor and asked, with the help of an interpreter, for the autograph. She thanked her daughter for giving her an amazing day. Wearing clothes that resemble the costumes used in the Harry Potter films, she showed the moment Rupert signs on her forearm and announced that she would get the tattoo.

“I have no words to say what this day was like. I was very well received by the great actor Rupert Grint from the ‘Harry Potter’ films. I just adore him! I recorded this moment and it will be eternalized, because I will tattoo it on my arm, then I will share it with you. Now, just run to the tattoo artist, because I’m going to tattoo his name here”, he celebrated.

The singer also did not fail to ‘knit’ the star and shared with fans the moment when Rupert autographs his book, in addition to having published the photo she took with him at the event. She also made a point of praising the event: “What a giant event! Very welcoming team! An event of this size made in Brazil in record time. Loved being with you today,” she said.