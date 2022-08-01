Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After discovering that Irma (Camila Morgado) is pregnant with him, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will put an end to their romance. “How long are you going to ignore me? (…) What do you want me to do? That I ask you for forgiveness on my knees for something I don’t even know?”, will say Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei) being surprised by the friend of the cramullion.

“I lived a dream by your side, princess, plus our time is cabo and I need to wake up. Our love was a story that the two of us invented together, and that was never written in any corner. That’s why I can’t take you with me on my back, nor can I be tied to your feet…, will finish the outsider by disappearing into thin air.

Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) from Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

