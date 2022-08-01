Digital influencer and former BBB Viih Tube follows her trip to Dubai with her family and shares with her fans and followers everything she is enjoying in the country. This Saturday, the blonde vented about the uncomfortable situation she experienced when she left the hotel to return to Brazil, and shared a series of videos in the Stories of her official Instagram account.

Viih, who was on a city tour with his mother and an aunt after a season in the Maldives, reported that a man insistently asked for his cell phone number to contact him via whatsapp. Even in the face of refusal, Viih counted on the man continuing to ask them to change contacts.

“Guys, and the guy who came to ask for my WhatsApp. [dizia]: ‘No boy, I don’t want to, thank you’. It’s him [respondia]: ‘But why?’. I said I didn’t want to and he insisted”, said the influencer. “He started trying to convince me and I said I don’t want to. Thank you so much, but I don’t want to change WhatsApp,” added the former BBB.

In the publications, the influencer described the situation as “boring”, and wrote a question: “I can’t just not want to, can I?”, she vented. During her stay in Dubai, Viih Tube experienced an unusual situation in a mall in Dubai, when she couldn’t count her bladder during a fit of laughter and ended up urinating in the establishment’s corridors.