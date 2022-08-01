“I said it myself…”; After controversy on podcast, Slovenia opens up the game and reveals how she got in relationship with Vyni

The former BBB revealed that she talked to the Ceará native after declaring that he became “another person” outside the BBB 22

Recently, the former BBB Slovenia declared that he had no further contact with vyni, his former confinement colleague. During an interview with Gabi Prado’s podcast, the former sister said that the Ceará native became a ‘different person’ after the end of the program.

The matter had repercussions and Vyni himself came out to the public to counter Slovenia’s comment, claiming to be the same, however, with the changes in life, he is smarter and more selective for some things. “I’m still the same person, the same person you knew. But now I’m smarter, I’m more selective and now I’m loving myself more, which after all was what they charged me so much for the 3 months you saw me on television”, he fired at the time.

Lucas Bissoli’s girlfriend then decided to open the game and tell how her relationship with the ex-Lollipop was, revealing that she had a conversation with Vyni to clarify her speech: “The internet has these. They take things and twist to attack each other. When I said that he was someone else out here, I meant that both of us have changed and that our relationship is different from the one inside the house”she clarified, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo.

“I talked to him myself and explained it well. He saw the video and said he was fine with what I said. On the same day, we talked, and he said: ‘Don’t worry'”, completed Miss Pernambuco. The paraibana also commented on the response that Vyni gave on social media about having become a more selective person, a day after the statement on the podcast went viral.

“He replied that not to me, but to the people who were criticizing him”, he explained. Although there is no misunderstanding between the two, Vyni and Eslô remain without closeness: “I love Vyni, he is a very wonderful person, but out here we don’t have much contact”said.