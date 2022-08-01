“I was screaming, but no one could hear”, says woman who lived in prison for 17 years







The woman’s children and the one suspected of keeping them in prison were tied up, dirty and malnourished. Photo: Disclosure / PM

The woman who lived in prison and in precarious conditions for 17 years, along with her children aged 19 and 22, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, said that she called and screamed for help, but the neighbors did not listen.

“I spent 17 years in private prison, suffering mistreatment. I was without food, without water and being beaten. My children too: tied up, they were beaten with a string. And he would hang us too. years, it got worse. I called, screamed, but the neighbors said they couldn’t hear. Nobody could hear”, he said in an interview with Fantasticgives TV Globoaired last Sunday, 31.

Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, their husband and father and a suspect in the crimes, used speakers to drown out the screams of the victims inside the house. Because of this, he earned the nickname ‘DJ’ by neighbors. The man was arrested in the act last Thursday, 28.

according to Fantastic, in testimony to the Police, he was silent, but informally said that he wanted to protect his children, who have disabilities. Silva had his temporary detention converted into preventive detention and is in a prison in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. He will answer for torture, false imprisonment, kidnapping and ill-treatment.

After being rescued, the wife and children received medical care and are now staying with relatives. The Rio Health Department informed the TV that they received nutritional, hydration and psychological support, and that adolescents only move around on someone’s lap. The institution also said that it is assisting the family with all social assistance services and psychological treatment.





understand the case

On Thursday morning, the 28th, military police officers from the 27th BPM in Rio de Janeiro released a woman and two young men who had been held in private prison for 17 years. According to the corporation to Earththe youths – a 19-year-old boy and a 22-year-old girl -, who would be the children of the woman and the suspect of keeping them in prison, were tied up, dirty and malnourished.

The police team located the victims in a residence on Rua Leonel Rocha, in Guaratiba, after receiving an anonymous tip. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was triggered and the suspect was arrested.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that, according to the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Campo Grande, the case was presented at the unit by military police officers. The investigation is ongoing.

In an interview for the newspaper The globeCaptain William Oliveira, head of the operational sector of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz), stated that the situation of the property was precarious.

“The situation is far from reality. Difficult to understand. When the garrison entered the house, they found two young men tied by the feet and dirty. There was even feces in the place. Initially, we thought they were children, such was the level of malnutrition of the girl and the boy,” he described.

According to the captain informed the vehicle, the mother of the young couple was also kept inside the house. Her husband and father of the victims told the police that he did nothing wrong.

“He told us that the children were mentally ill and needed to be in prison. When we spoke to the lady, she told us that she and her children had not left the house for 17 years. Probably, they were constantly being attacked, but that will be the Civil Police who will see. The atmosphere of the house is a horror. A simple property, almost without furniture, dirty and with a bad smell. People who already think they have seen everything in this life, never imagine that there is anything so frightening”, he added.