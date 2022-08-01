Ibovespa future has a slight increase in the 1st session of the month following uncertainty abroad; dollar and interest fall

The futures Ibovespa operates close to stability this Monday (1), with world stock markets starting the week without a defined direction, waiting for important events, such as employment data in the US and Copom and the continuity of the balance sheet season in Brazil.

On this date, in Brazil, the Focus Bulletin pointed to an improvement in expectations for inflation and GDP this year.

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 dropped from 7.30% last week to 7.15% now, but the one for 2023 rose from 5.30% to 5.33%. It is the 17th straight week of an increase in inflation expectations for next year.

The forecast for this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rose from 1.93% to 1.97%, but next year’s fell from 0.49% to 0.40%, according to data released this Monday. fair (1st).

At 9:15 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures traded up 0.06%, at 103,610 points.

The commercial dollar operates with a decrease of 0.30%, at R$ 5.158 in the purchase and R$ 5.159 in the sale. On the other hand, the future dollar for August was down 0.37%, at R$5.202.

Most interest futures are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.80%; DIF25, -0.02 pp to 12.70%; DIF27, -0.02 pp, at 12.60%; and DIF29, -0.01pp, at 12.72%.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.02%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.13% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.04%. Investors await US inflation data, with the June PCE the Fed’s preferred measure.

European markets are on the upswing in the first trading session of the new month as investors digest a fresh round of corporate profits. Investors await another week of corporate results and economic data.

Today, companies like Activision Blizzard, Devon Energy, Loews and others report results. At the end of the week Uber, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Eli Lilly, Amgen also presented their numbers.

On the economic data front, investors await the release of the JOLTs, payrol, employment data, and PMI reports.

Pearson shares rose more than 6.6% in early trading to lead the Stoxx 600 after the British education and publishing firm reported strong quarterly results, while HSBC rose 6% after raising its key profitability target.

On the data front, euro zone manufacturing activity contracted in July, S&P Global’s final PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) revealed on Monday, deepening fears that the bloc could be slipping into recession.

In China, the session saw slight gains after the head of the country’s securities regulator said the agency would make stable capital market operations a priority, while automakers rallied on hopes of increased demand for energy vehicles. renewable.

“We must always adhere to the bottom line mentality and resolutely prevent ‘market failures’ from causing abnormal fluctuations,” said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

At the same time, to stimulate consumption, China will extend a tax exemption on purchases of renewable energy vehicles, following a cut in the car purchase tax, boosting the auto sectors.

A private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity showed slight growth, albeit below projections.

China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for July came in at 50.4, compared with 51.5 predicted in a Reuters poll. In June, the reading was 51.7.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Last week closed very strong higher and well in mid-range on the weekly chart. As it came straight from the last bottom (95,250 points), a pullback move would be interesting to characterize an uptrend. For now, it still has broadening characteristics, as it has not made a higher bottom than the previous one, yet.”

Dollar

“Last week it sold well, it broke support of R$ 5,300 and returns to work in the previous range region. With no definition of a trend in the very short term, breaking the previous top of R$5,550 would confirm rising tops and bottoms and an uptrend. Otherwise, it continues in lateralization.”

