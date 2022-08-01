In a podcast, Arthur Aguiar reveals how old he lost his virginity and shocks

Arthur Aguiaractor, in an interview with the podcast BrunetCast, confessed that he lost his virginity at a very young age. The information caused astonishment during the conversation.

“At 11, 12 years old. I always had as a reference a friend much older than me, who took me everywhere. I always went to funk community dances, damn it. I went to nightclubs even when I wasn’t old enough. Today it is more difficult, but at the time I used to get in (…) My father (the mother’s second husband) and my mother always worked a lot. There was never any dialogue in my family (…) With whom do I ask questions? Who will teach me? It’s that person. I saw his attitudes, heard what he said. And that for me was the way. Within the universe I knew, I saw him succeeding. He was seven or eight years older than me. He had a car, he worked, he had his money and he had a lot of women. For me, that was the way.”revealed.

During the interview, the BBB22 champion revealed what was one of the most remarkable moments of the global reality. “People ask, ‘What’s the most important ‘Big Brother’ moment for you?”. The most important moment was the first test. On the first day, when I entered the house, I won the immunity test. If I hadn’t won the race, on Sunday I would be on the wall and on Tuesday I would be out. Because I got canceled on the program”he confessed.

Recently, Paulo Andrefriend in the confinement of Arthurgave an interview to a podcast and commented on why the friendship has not strengthened with the actor out here.

“The Arthur [Aguiar] it’s good people. We exchanged an idea, but I sent my birthday invitations. He’s a guy we had a really good friendship with. He’s a more reserved guy, more into his own, more family. The cycles didn’t hit out here, and it’s all right, I have nothing against him, he’s fine”commented.

