07/31/2022 1:06 pm

Paola Carosella, presenter, has been making good use of her vacation. Proof of this, a photo in which the beauty surprisingly appears in a blue bathing suit sitting on a boat. The praise of the followers was intense.

‘Guapa! this is… wonderful and good’, ‘A woman like that’, ‘I think my blood pressure dropped’, ‘Magnfica’, ‘Powerful’, ‘Paola Carosellla, with all respect, what a beautiful woman Brazil’, You light’ , ‘Beautiful’fired.

Politicized, the presenter has already detonated the ‘bolsonarist ignorance’ on the web and gained support from the youtuber Felipe Neto.

‘It is very difficult to relate to someone who [ bolsonarista], for two reasons: either because a scrotum, or because stupid. I think it was very clear that [Jair Bolsonaro] never had a government program, which has no idea what it’s doing, which is fighting a communism that doesn’t exist, half fighting the windmills [Dom Quixote]’she said in an interview.

‘Paola Carosella is absolutely right. Every bolsonarista or scrotum, or donkey. Her only mistake was that I would put a ‘colossally’ before each adjective. Bolsonarista not just ‘scrotum’, ‘colossally scrotum’ or ‘colossally dumb’commented Felipe Neto in a post on Twitter.

The post In a rare click, Paola Carosella emerges from May and impresses followers was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.