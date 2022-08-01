In historic transaction, Brookfield sells, Colombians buy – and doubles down on broadcasting

In the largest transaction involving energy transmission assets in the country’s history, Argo Energia – controlled by Colombian state-owned companies – bought half of Brookfield’s portfolio for €815 million, or R$4.3 billion.

The investment reaches R$ 7.4 billion if the asset’s debt is included.

The assets – which were part of Quantum, a company controlled by a private equity of Brookfield – comprise 4,125 km of lines in operation, all in the Northeast, and were developed by Brookfield starting around 2016.

The competitive process – which began about five months ago – attracted 10 players originally; three in the final stretch.

Founded by Pátria in 2016, Argo acquired Colombian control two years ago, when Grupo Energía de Bogotá (GEB) – controlled by the city of the Colombian capital – and the also state-owned Red Eléctrica de España paid BRL 3.5 billion ( equity) and BRL 6 billion of enterprise value by Argo, starting to share control 50-50.

At the time, that was the biggest deal in the history of the sector, a record that is renewed now.

In the transaction – announced Saturday – Argo itself was the main buyer, taking 62.5% of the asset, while GED took another 37.50%, showing more appetite than the Spaniards.

With the transaction, Argo becomes the fourth largest transmission company in the country – after Eletrobras, China State Grid and TAESA – and larger than ISA-CTEEP and Alupar.

The transaction underscores the resilience of the transmission sector, where each sale has attracted multiple buyers – and these show low sensitivity to electoral risk. Interestingly, “it’s a non-issue in this sector,” a banker involved in the transaction told the Brazil Journal.

The sale comes at a time when the main variable in the pricing of these assets – the long-term interest rate, as measured by the NTN-B 2050 – pays inflation +6% per year, compared to inflation +4% in mid-year. past.

“This sector has been quite preserved. There is interest and willingness to do [negócios]and the number of participants remains large,” said this banker.

A source close to Brookfield said that the competitors in the final stretch were CDPQ (the Québec pension fund) and the Chinese of Southern Grid, which still does not have an operation in Brazil.

After the transaction, Brookfield still has a portfolio of the same size: around 4,000 km of lines in Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, still under construction.

Itaú BBA and BTG advised Brookfield.

Citi advised Redeia, the new name of Red Eléctrica.

Bradesco BBI advised the GEB.

Tozzini was the legal counsel buyers, and Pinheiro Neto advised the seller.

Geraldo Samor