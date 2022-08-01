Indonesia bans access to Steam, Epic Games, PayPal and more services

Companies did not register in time in new government database

THE Indonesia approved in 2020 a law aimed at toughen content moderation on the local internet, which will affect the operation of several technology and service giants in the country. At the time the local government gave a deadline for companies to adapt to the new rules, but that time is over and companies like Steam and Epic Games were blocked.

call of law MR5, the legislation increased the power of the authorities over the services offered in the country. With this new rule, the rulers will be able to obtain data from specific users and also remove content that allegedly may disturb public order or are considered illegal.

The authorities of Indonesia gave until July 27, 2022 for companies to register in the government database and adapt to local legislation, and with that being able to operate normally. giants like the Google it’s the roblox responded to the government’s request, but other companies such as paypal, Steam, Yahoo and several others have not yet registered and are being prevented from offering their services in the country.



List of some of the main blocked companies and services | Credits: Reproduction / Daniel Ahmad

The approval of MR5 was something quite criticized by several groups around the world, with the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) stating in a report that the new legislation is “invasive of human rights”. recently the EFF sent a letter to the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) requesting that they revoke the “invasive content moderation rules”.

THE valve was one of the most affected by the lockdown, with its most popular games DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike being blocked. But the company responded to The Verge stating that it is already “working to meet Indonesia’s requirements.” The other companies should follow the path of the gaming platform and, over time, will register in the government’s database.

In case of paypal the Indonesian government even extended the portal’s operation until today (31), recommending that users migrate to another platform and transfer their money.

Source: Daniel AhmadThe Verge