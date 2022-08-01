Inter negotiates with Igor Gomes, ex-Barcelona. Medical examination is crucial

Internacional has ongoing negotiations with Igor Gomes, a former Barcelona B defender and currently free on the ball market. The player is in Porto Alegre, where he will undergo medical examinations. The battery of tests is considered important due to the player’s recent injury.

At the age of 21, Igor Gomes was revealed by Volta Redonda and was at Barça between 2019 and June 2022, when he ended his contract in Spain.

The player arrived in Porto Alegre after negotiations with Inter advanced in recent days. The gaucho club awaits the results of the exams to advance in the agreement.

According to the board, Igor Gomes is seen as a young man with the potential to complete the group and be polished in the medium and long term.

“Igor has played as a defender, but he has played as a full-back. In other words, he has this condition. He is still young, so you have to be very careful with that so as not to generate too many expectations. He is a boy who comes to help, to add up”, said Alessandro Barcellos, president of Internacional.

The deal with him comes days after Rodrigo Moledo confirmed a new injury. Vitão even had a return requested by Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, but Inter claims to have signed a new contract with the player following FIFA regulations and sees no chance of leaving the athlete revealed by Palmeiras.