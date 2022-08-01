Inter sour Cuca returns, makes 3-0 at Atlético-MG and climbs the table

Internacional shrugged its shoulders for Cuca’s return to the command of Atlético-MG. Today (31), the gaucho team had a luxury first half, applied 3 to 0, playing at the Beira-Rio stadium, and frustrated the coach’s return, seven months after the most recent farewell. The duel valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship still had great defenses by Daniel to guarantee the score.

Mauricio twice and Wanderson scored the goals of the game. All before the break. The result makes Inter reach 33 points, surpassing Atlético-MG in the table. Now, the gaucho team is in sixth place and Galo drops to seventh.

The two teams return to the field in the middle of the week. Atlético-MG receives Palmeiras, in the first game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, on Wednesday (3). Inter visit Melgar, from Peru, opening the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, on Thursday (4).

In the Brazilian Championship, Inter faces Fortaleza, away from home, and Galo receives Athletico-PR in games of the 21st round.

Who decided: Mauritius

Shirt 27 opened the scoring with a beautiful kick from outside the area and, still in the first half, scored one more. Booed before the ball rolled, Mauricio cried in celebration of one of the goals.

Who shone: Daniel

Goalkeeper made three great saves. In the first half, he saved Ademir’s kick. In the final stage, in point-blank moves.

Who Disappointed: Allan and Hulk

Shirt 29 had difficulty closing the defense and in the second half he played a wrong retreat, yielding a corner in an unusual move. At the front, the Galo captain was discreet. The best move was a free-kick from afar.

225 times Cuca

The game that marked the return of the coach also increased Cuca’s list of matches ahead of Galo. Now, there are 225 games under the orders of the technical history

the first time in the year

Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Beira-Rio stadium, had not happened before in 2022. It was Inter’s first match as home team at a time considered more traditional. The fact has been a claim of the gaucho club, which played 14 matches at home in other bands of the day, adding the final stretch of the Brasileirão last year and the beginning of the current edition.

Marathon on the whistle

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza was the referee of the game in Porto Alegre and worked for the second time in less than 48 hours. Yup. On Friday, he played in Bahia 3 x 0 Náutico, for Série B. In other words, he faced the Salvador marathon heading to Rio Grande do Sul in time for the match between Internacional and Atlético-MG.

Inter makes 3-0 in 30 minutes

Inter didn’t press, but paid particular attention to the center of the field. The colored formula was straightforward. Interception and attack in spaces provided by Atlético-MG. There was space, in the first half, to appear even repertoire. So much so that the first goal was born from a pivot from Alemão and the second was built with possession.

Rooster takes time to breed

Taking three goals in 30 minutes says a lot about the first half of Cuca’s team. As well as Galo’s first dangerous move, at 34 with Ademir. In the final stretch of the first stage, the team showed more creativity. There were eight shots before the break, but only two on target. The big problem was when marking Inter.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 3 X 0 ATLÉTICO-MG

Date and time: 07/31/2022 (Sunday), at 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Location: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Audience: 39,451 people (36,082 paying)

Income: BRL 2,054,144.00

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Yellow cards: Gabriel Mercado (INT); Ademir (CAM)

Goals: Mauricio, at six minutes of the first half and at 30 minutes of the first half; Wanderson, 26 minutes into the first half (INT)

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado (Kaique Rocha) and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson (Estêvão), Carlos de Pena, Mauricio (Johnny); Wanderson (Pedro Henrique) and Alemão (Braian Romero)

Coach: Sidnei Lobo (assistant)

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana (Dodô); Jair (Rubens Dias), Allan, Ademir (Pedrinho), Nacho Fernández (Vargas) and Keno (Eduardo Sasha); Hulk

Coach: Cuca