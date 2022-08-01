IOF for foreign exchange will be reduced in 2023

Check out more about expectations for the tax reduction from 2023 to 2028

Good news for travelers: the IOF for foreign exchange should be reduced soon. Or rather, from 2023 onwards. This is because part of the foreign exchange transfers abroad will have a gradual reduction of IOF from next year.

Thus, a decree signed last week by President Bolsonaro included new modalities of transfers between Brazil and abroad in the list of operations that will pay less taxes. So, to find out more, check it out below.

IOF abroad will be reduced in 2023

Thus, in a statement, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informed that the measure is valid for a certain type of transfer. That is, only for those types that were not yet supported by the new legislation. In other words, it applies to transfers of funds in national currency, held by foreigners in deposit accounts in Brazil.

However, despite the announcement, the government did not detail the schedule for reducing the rates. In addition, because it is a decree, the decision to lower taxes does not need congressional approval. So far, the Federal Revenue has not provided details on the rate of reduction of IOF rates.

Finally, in March of this year another decree had already provided for a schedule for reducing the IOF on foreign exchange operations. At the time, the government defined that the tax on loans made abroad, which was 6%, would be zeroed.

The rates on the use of credit cards internationally will have a lighter transition, from the current 6.38% to 5.38% in 2023. In 2024, the reduction would be to 4.38%; for 2025, the IOF rate would go to 3.38%. Finally, the rate would be 2.38% in 2026, and 1.38% in 2027. In 2028, the objective would be to eliminate the IOF charge for cards. It remains now to wait for the next steps to know if the measures will really be applied.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com