‘Iranian Hulk’ Embarrassed, Suffers KO in First Boxing Match – Monet

Iranian Hulk goes to the ground in fight against the Kazakh Titan (Photo: reproduction twitter)

We have good news and bad news for fans of bodybuilder Sajad Gharibi. The bad news is that the man known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ was knocked out in the first round in his first fight as a boxer.

The good news is that his opponent, known as the Titã do Kazakh, is just as bad in the ring as he is, and the damage wasn’t as big as it could have been if the contest were against a quality rival.

The two heavyweights had a six-round fight scheduled in Dubai on Sunday night, which would serve not only as a spectacle but also as an end to a row that began on social media.

However, the confrontation ended with the Hulk – much less powerful than Marvel’s emerald giant – practically out of breath, turning his back on his opponent, who didn’t need much technique to land a few punches.

He saw the referee open the count in the first minute, but he returned to the fight, soon showing complete physical preparation, especially when Titã – who also has nothing of a titan – landed a blow on his body.

The Kazakh – whose real name is Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich – did the feat of going to the ground, but not on Hulk’s merits. It’s just that he ended up braiding his feet with the Iranian and lost his balance, getting up right away. In the sequence he took revenge and sent Sajad to the canvas.

Gharibi has been the subject of jokes and criticism on social media because he would have gained worldwide fame in impressive photos of his physique that, in fact, would be works of image treatment.

Despite the fight’s organization having predicted the fighters to step into the ring shirtless, both men ended up fighting in shirts.

Still in 2022, the Iranian Hulk had a canceled fight against the English Martyn Ford, another strong man with whom he got into a fight on social media – but this one is really strong. However, the prudent rival ended up canceling the fight out of concern for the state of his opponent’s mental health.

“I told the promoters not to come face-to-face with him until we fight,” Ford said during an appearance on the Disruptors podcast with Rob Moore.

“Because I’m going to fight and I don’t want to do it in a gym or anything else. So they put us face to face and it was a m%$#@ on the promotional side to be honest. This should never have happened, it was the place wrong time, wrong environment, no security and it was just stupid. Then there was the second confrontation where he tried to take me down and that for me was when I started to get more worried about the damage that would be done to him. It was very obvious and clear that there would never be a fair fight,” he revealed.

“After that, we were supposed to do a press conference and I saw him and he was crying, he was broke and he didn’t want to go out, or fight, he didn’t want to do anything. He was bad. He then published a post on social media that he took off a few hours later in his stories saying he wanted to kill himself”, clarified the Englishman, who could, like the villain Thanos in the movies, turn the Iranian to dust with a snap of his fingers.

Check out the video of the fight below.