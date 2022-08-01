Isabel Teixeira, Maria Bruaca of Pantanal, reveals having had two abortions: “It happened”

Advertising Could not load ad

In the air like Maria Bruaca from wetlanda 21h soap opera written by Bruno Luperi for TV Globo, Isabel Teixeira caused controversy in a recent interview he gave to Marie Claire magazine in which he admitted to having had two abortions in the past.

“I had two abortions. It happened. My children came at the time I chose”declared the star, who is the mother of Diego, 18, and Flora, 11. The artist also revealed that another woman in the family chose to interrupt a pregnancy.

“My great-grandmother had an abortion with a knitting needle because she was a widow and liked to date”said Isabel. “My mom threw a party when I got my period. And condoms were always a topic in our conversations.”said the famous, who is heir to singer Renato Teixeira.

Even with the care, the actress became pregnant with a boyfriend. “We were very young. So we all gathered in the living room and I decided to abort. It was difficult, but I had support.”concluded the star, which will see your character kicked out of the house in the next chapters of the serial.