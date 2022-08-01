Isadora pretends to be Elisa and deceives Matias in Beyond the Illusion

Virtually all of Violeta’s (Malu Galli) family discredits that Davi (Rafael Vitti) had absolutely no part in the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela), but no one is able to prove that Matthias (Antonio Calloni) is the real culprit in the crime. The game will change in the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionespecially after isadora pretends to be the deceased sister to mess with the judge’s psyche and get important information.

Troubled by yet another presence of Elisa’s ghost, Matias is even more intrigued by the disguise used by Isadora, who is identical to the character from the first phase, which is why the judge swims in circles while trying to engage in some kind of conversation with the daughter who died after being shot by his own father.

Matias begins to feel the consequences of his sins in the six o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The last chapters of Beyond the Illusion reserve hallucinating moments between the main characters, and there is no doubt that the fate of Matias will be tragic. In a few days, the judge will leap from stewardship into a sea of ​​despair when crucial evidence in David’s favor comes to light in court.

Soon, he will confess to the most emblematic murder of the plot after humiliating Isadora in a scene scheduled for the next week, starting the turning point that was missing in the plot.