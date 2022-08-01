“It sucks”, Patrícia Abravanel vents about Fábio Faria

Patrícia Abravanel is married to Fábio Faria.

Known for being one of the daughters of Silvio Santos more charismatic, Patricia Abravanel is also seen as the natural successor of the millionaire father and owner of the SBT. The presenter is married to Fábio Faria, current Minister of Communications.

Patricia Abravanel recently revealed how difficult it was to relate to Fábio Fariaas he has had several famous girlfriends.

KNOW MORE! Patrícia Abravanel gives enough, detonates rotten family, reveals distance from sisters and shoots: “I could leave it”

The presenter is a mother of three children with Fábio Faria and loves to show some moments of the relationship with her partner on social networks.

The beginning of their relationship, however, was not easy. the daughter of Silvio Santos showed a lot of resistance to give himself to his current partner, as he has a list of famous ex-girlfriends.

Fábio Faria have dated celebrities like Adriane Galisteu, Priscila Fantin and Déborah Secco before marrying Patricia.

“prayed by my husband and, one day, Fábio appeared in my life. You Googled Fábio and he was a guy who no good to marry. In the past, he only dated those wonderful women.” revealed Patricia during a service in the United States.

PAST CONDEMN YOU

Patricia Abravanel accused her husband of showing off the women he conquered before they were married, so it took a long time to surrender and understand if the husband was really ‘sent’ by God.

“He had a woman’s trophy every day and he showed off with them. You know that man of the world? Handsome… I said, ‘I’m not going out with this guy. I want my husband now’”fired the presenter of the SBT.

Patricia also told about a message he received from the president’s supporter Jair Messias Bolsonaro. “He wrote like this: ‘You already have my audience. I want to know if I have your vote.’ Very naughty. I thought, ‘I’m not going out with this guy,'” detonated the famous that later ended ‘biting the tongue’.

Patricia Abravanel recognizes that the main responsible for the relationship working out in the beginning was him. “I didn’t stay with him. He was on that purpose (to have a husband). I didn’t get dressed. You know when you go (and think): ‘Whoever will be with me will know me the way I am, without me getting dressed’. I went there with him and nothing. It didn’t. He insisted. Fábio was persevering”handed over to the artist.