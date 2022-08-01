Jão gets emotional with messages from family and Pitty in ‘Domingão com o Huck’ | TV & Famous

João Balbino is 27 years old and was born in the interior of São Paulo. Today known as john, the singer conquered Brazil and won the chance to get emotional on the stage of “Domingão com o Huck”. The artist who started out covering famous songs independently on social media, today reaps the rewards with three albums released and a tour across the country. And do you know where that name came from? See the video!
“Jão is my brother, it was me who gave him that nickname, and when he started in music using that name it was a very big emotion”, revealed his sister, Isabela Balbino.
Jão cries on ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo
And in addition to Isabela, Jão’s parents also recorded moving testimonies for their famous son.
“He was very young and kept drawing and singing. And when he was sad, we already knew, because he stopped singing”, recalled his mother, Catarina Balbino.
Jão gets emotional with Luciano Huck on ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Globo
“When he said that he would dedicate himself totally to music, we said: ‘Look son, the important thing for the father and mother is for you to be happy'”, said the father, Carlos Balbino.
Jão sings on ‘Domingão com o Huck’ — Photo: Globo
After hearing the testimonies, Jão was all emotion with Luciano Huck.
“It’s the four of us always together, my family is everything to me, my God in heaven…”
+ See Jão singing on “Domingão”:
Jão sings ‘Idiota’
Jão sings ‘Medo Bobo’
And the tribute to Jão was not limited to the family. Singer Pitty, who has already been recorded by Jão, made a point of sending a message to the young singer.
“I’m very happy to see you exist, it’s rewarding. Your trajectory inspires me, that our paths cross even more”, said the singer.
“My God, she is legendary”, celebrated Jão, in disbelief.
Jão remembers the beginning of his career and receives a message from Pitty
On the stage of “Domingão”, Jão also sang hits like “Idiota”. His participation generated repercussions on social media. Check out!