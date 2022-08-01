João Paulo Diniz dated Luana Piovanni, Gisele Bündchen and more

João Paulo Diniz, son of Abílio Diniz, died yesterday, aged 58. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

One of the most important businessmen in the country, João Paulo began his career at Grupo Pão de Açúcar and was also known for encouraging sports in the country.

In his personal life, he drew attention for the long list of models he had a relationship with.

A report by ISTOÉ in April 2001 revealed that the businessman, then 37, did not like to “play the role of heartbreaker or publicize his relationships”, but was the target of female harassment.

“Women fall for it. He’s discreet, but when he’s interested, he quickly loses his shyness,” said businessman Gil Farah to the publication.

Luana Piovani dated João Paulo Diniz at 17 Image: Playback/Instagram

João Paulo dated Luana Piovani in the mid-1990s, when the actress was 17 and he was 30. The relationship was not well regarded by the artist’s family, who disapproved of the age difference between the two.

“My daughter suffered a lot,” Francis Piovani, Luana’s mother, told ISTOÉ. She also criticized the manager: “He’s just Sukita’s uncle, he seems to have Peter Pan syndrome. Has anyone ever seen him with a woman his age?”

Soon after the relationship, he met the model Paula Mott, with whom he was married and had two children, Abilio and Rafael. The two separate in 1999.

Gisele Bundchen was seen with João Paulo Diniz when she was 17 Image: Reproduction

In 2000, he was spotted with another young model, Gisele Bündchen, then 17 years old. He was already 36. The two were seen at João Paulo’s beach house, who didn’t like their involvement in the news. “I’m shy and I keep to myself,” he said.

The businessman also had a three-month romance with Daniella Cicarelli. The involvement only attracted attention five years later, when Cicarelli expelled another model, Caroline Bittencourt, from her marriage to Ronaldo Fenômeno. The reason? In the past, the bride would have been “swapped” by Bittencourt, who was accompanying her boyfriend Alvaro Garnero, a friend of Ronaldo’s and a guest at the party.

João Paulo Diniz also had a relationship with Caroline Bittencourt in the early 2000s. The model died in 2019, a victim of drowning Image: Playback/Instagram

João Paulo also had a relationship with Fernanda Vogel, who died in 2001 after a helicopter accident in which the businessman was also involved, but managed to survive. At the time, the pilot of the aircraft and the model died. He and the helicopter’s co-pilot swam ashore.

João Paulo Diniz and Fernanda Vogel at São Paulo Fashion Week 2001 Image: Eduardo Lazzarini/Folhapress

Since 2011, João Paulo Diniz was married to Ana Garcia, with whom he also had two children, Eduardo and Joana.