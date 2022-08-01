João Paulo Diniz dies at the age of 58 in Paraty | Rio de Janeiro

Died this Sunday (31) in Paraty, Costa Verde, businessman João Paulo Diniz, 58 years old. Son of businessman Abílio Diniz, founder of the Pão de Açúcar group, João Paulo suffered a heart attack.

The information was confirmed in a note sent by the Diniz family advisory.

“The Diniz family reports the death of João Paulo Diniz. The businessman leaves four children and a wife. The family asks that his grief be respected at this difficult time.”

1 of 4 Entrepreneur João Paulo Diniz dies at the age of 58 — Photo: Reproduction: Facebook/ João Paulo Diniz Businessman João Paulo Diniz dies at the age of 58 — Photo: Reproduction: Facebook/ João Paulo Diniz

In 2001, the businessman survived a helicopter crash that led to the death of model Fernanda Vogel. (see more at the end of the report).

2 of 4 João Paulo with his father, Abílio Diniz — Photo: Reproduction: Facebook/ João Paulo Diniz João Paulo with his father, Abílio Diniz — Photo: Reproduction: Facebook/ João Paulo Diniz

In 1997, João Paulo was the victim of an attempted robbery in Jardins, an upscale region of São Paulo. The crime ended in a shootout with the thief dead and two of the businessman’s security guards injured.

3 of 4 Businessman João Paulo Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Businessman João Paulo Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

João Paulo Diniz had an investment company in the gym, restaurant, technology, real estate and mobility sectors.

The businessman, who presented himself in his social networks as a lover of sport, was president of the Pact for Sport initiative, an initiative between sponsors that seeks to help entities in the sector to adopt professional management.

Last Wednesday (27), João Paulo announced the launch of SIGA Latin America, the continental expansion of a global coalition of integrity in sport. The initiative seeks to promote transparency, integrity and good governance in projects in Brazilian sport.

4 of 4 João Paulo Diniz (left) participated in a triathlon race this Saturday — Photo: Reproduction Instagram João Paulo Diniz (left) participated in a triathlon race this Saturday — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

In his social networks, the triathlete Juraci Moreira said that during the weekend he and João Paulo participated and concluded a competition in Saco de Mamanguá, in Paraty.

“We swam and rowed for 13KM in the wonderful scenery of Saco do Mamanguá… my duo @joaopaulodinizoficial did a great job and if I had the category + 100 years we would be on the podium lol 43 years of mine and 58 years of João… pleasure to be by your side JP …”, wrote Juraci on his Instagram account.

In 2001, João Paulo survived a helicopter crash, which was flying to Maresias beach, in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. The aircraft crashed into the sea during a severe storm.

The crew survived the impact, but João Paulo’s then-girlfriend, model Fernanda Vogel, and pilot Ronaldo Jorge Ribeiro were unable to swim until help arrived at the scene.

João Paulo and co-pilot Luiz Roberto de Araújo Cintra survived after swimming for about 1h30 to shore.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, founded by the Diniz family, paid R$2.1 million in compensation to Fernanda’s family for the accident.