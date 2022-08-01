João Paulo Diniz, son of Abílio Diniz, dies at 58







João Paulo Diniz Photo: Playback/Instagram

The entrepreneur João Paulo Dinizson of Abilio Dinizone of the most important businessmen in the country, died this Sunday, 31, at the age of 58, in Rio de Janeiro.

João Paulo, who came to work in the Sugar Loaf Group in the 1990s, he is also a partner in restaurants in São Paulo, including Forneria San Paolo.

According to sources close to the businessman, the executive went out for a run this Sunday, came back and was found by his family in the bathroom, already lifeless. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Family members suspect that the businessman has had a heart attack or aneurysm.

Sought, the family’s press office confirmed the information. “The Diniz family reports the death of João Paulo Diniz. The businessman leaves four children and a wife. The family asks that his grief be respected at this difficult time.”

In addition to acting as a businessman, João Paulo Diniz was also known for projects to encourage sports.

In 2001, João Paulo had a plane crash. On a trip on the coast of São Paulo, the helicopter in which the businessman was crashed. At the time, the pilot of the aircraft and João Paulo’s then-girlfriend, the model Fernanda Vogel. He and the helicopter’s co-pilot survived, after swimming to shore.