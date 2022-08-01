João Paulo Diniz, son of Abílio Diniz, dies at 58

Executive was found dead in the bathroom of his house, after going out for a run in Rio de Janeiro

Businessman João Paulo Diniz was found dead, this Sunday, 31, at home in Rio de Janeiro



The entrepreneur João Paulo Dinizson of Abilio Dinizdied at the age of 58, this Sunday, 31, in Rio de Janeiro. According to friends and family, the executive was found dead in the bathroom of the house, after having gone for a run. However, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. It is suspected that he may have had a heart attack or aneurysm. “The Diniz family reports the death of João Paulo Diniz. The businessman leaves four children and a wife. The family asks that their grief be respected at this difficult time.” In addition to having worked at Grupo Pão de Açúcar, the businessman is also a partner in restaurants in Sao Paulo. João Paulo Diniz’s life was also marked by the plane crash he suffered in 2001. At the time, during a trip to the coast of São Paulo, the helicopter that the businessman was in crashed. At the time, both the pilot and João Paulo Diniz’s girlfriend, model Fernanda Vogel, died. The businessman and co-pilot survived after swimming to a beach.