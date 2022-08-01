Joaquim gets rid of Abel’s body and cries in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

Joaquim panics after disappearing with Abel’s body in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
“Listen carefully to what you are going to do, Joaquim. You’re going to drive far away from the city. Then, a virgin forest begins. Leave the body there and then get rid of the rug too”, the mother will guide her son.
Joaquim and Úrsula wrap Abel’s body in a rug in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
While Joaquim will continue with the body, Úrsula will clean the traces inside the house and hide the revolver in the garden. She will still say that she did what she did to save her and her son.
Far away from the city, Joaquim will tie a stone to the rug and throw the body into the lake. But doing so will not be easy even for the villain. Joaquim will cry a lot during the whole process.
Joaquim gets rid of Abel’s body in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Joaquim throws Abel’s body into the lake in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Back at the house, he will vent to his mother.
“What we did today is something you don’t forget, Mom. I’ll take it to the grave…”
Joaquim, then, will go to the bath and, without strength, will crouch, crying. Ursula will help you.
“My son, you need to forget what we did. He can cry. That was really hard for you, I know. He has a good heart,” she says.
Joaquim cries after Abel’s death, and is supported by Úrsula in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
But while they think the worst is over, a hunter will find the body in the undergrowth.
“Virgin Mary!” exclaims the man.
Abel’s body will be found by a hunter in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
And now? Will the police find out who killed Abel? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
01 Aug
Monday
Úrsula and Joaquim hurry to hide Abel’s body. Fátima comforts Olivia, who suffers from not being able to get pregnant. Matias has a hallucination during his treatment. Manuela and Augusta insist that Violeta forgive Heloísa. Joaquim suffers for having been Úrsula’s accomplice in Abel’s death, and does not realize that he lost a button on his shirt. Santa trains Constantino as a casino croupier. Cipriano tells Emília that he will not resume his marriage with her. A hunter finds Abel’s body. Bento confesses to Abilio that he will never stop loving Letícia. Cipriano declares himself to Giovanna. Salvador announces that Abel has been murdered and arrests Onofre as a suspect.
Remember that Úrsula had already threatened Abel with a gun:
Ursula threatens Abel with a gun