Jojo Todynho’s husband has a fat salary in the Army; Look

Husband of singer Jojo Todynho is earning high.

Lucas Souza is an army officer and with the fame he gained after marrying Jojo Todynhois also earning a lot from advertising on social networks.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, Lucas Souza He earns well in his role in the Army. The officer’s income reaches R$ 10,000 a month, a value above what most Brazilians receive.

KNOW MORE! Accused of supporting her husband, Jojo Todynho revolts and exposes the military’s salary

At 21, he still has an extra income as a digital influencer. In recent times, he is sought after by brands to carry out publications promoting the most diverse products because of the fame conquered after having a relationship with the winner of The Farm 12.

With more than 1 million followers, the husband of Jojo Todynho became a propagandist for jewelry brands and has as an advisor Danilo Faropresenter’s brother Rodrigo Faro. He is also the one who manages the career of the famous wife.

Last Thursday (28), the singer appeared angry on social media after being accused of supporting her husband. Lucas Souza. Jojo Todynho made a point of reinforcing that the boy works as an army officer and even opened up the salary he receives to prove that he does not need his financial help.

“A so-and-so posted in her stories that I play my husband. I’m going to refresh people’s memory. My husband is an army officer. My husband attends two colleges”detonated the funkeira, making it clear that Lucas don’t need her money.

VENT

The singer continued with the outburst and declared that with the Army discounts, Lucas still earns R$ 8 thousand monthly, not counting side projects.

“If a person who earns much more than the minimum wage and is studying Economics doesn’t know how to manage his money, he’s screwed, right? Sorry, I met my husband in Cancún, okay? If he was tough, my love, he wouldn’t be in Cancun.”detonated Jojo Todynho.

“I believe in a world where there are honest people who don’t need to be in relationships because of money. I’m a fucked up woman, well resolved, millionaire, I’ve always worked to go after mine. No man ever got anything from me”concluded jojo.