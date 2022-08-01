José Lucas calls Jove before leaving and talks about sex with Juma

Advertising Could not load ad

In the next chapters of wetland, Erica (Marcela Fetter) will reappear pregnant and in the company of her father, Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach). The man will charge a posture of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), as the journalist expects a child of the pawn.

Lucas will decide to leave to raise the future heir in the company of the blonde. When it’s time to say goodbye Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), the man will make it clear to his brother that he never had sex with his sister-in-law, Juma (Alanis Guillen).

“I give you my word that nothing happened between us… Even though she never had an eye for anyone else but you”, will highlight Zé. When talking to Leôncio, the pawn will be surprised by a gift from his father.

“I don’t want my son to get there, among those people, with one hand in front and the other behind! It’s here… Some oxen for you, son…”Filó’s husband (Dira Paes) will speak, putting a check in Lucas’ hand, who will accept the favor.

