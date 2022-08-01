José Lucas has a settling of accounts with Jove: “It happened”

Pantanal: José Lucas settles accounts with Jove and leaves José Leôncio’s farm; See the summary

In the next chapters of wetland, Jose Lucas You will experience a real turning point in your life. The pawn will have to settle his disputes with Jove after moving to Juma’s tapera, and he will still discover that Erica is pregnant.

Next in the remake, Érica will arrive at José Leôncio’s farm accompanied by her father, the politician Ibrahim. The gold digger will arrive demanding the honor of his daughter, demanding that José Lucas marry the heiress and even going so far as to suggest an abortion.

With the unexpected visit, José Leôncio will order Jove to go after his son in Juma’s tapera, there, the brothers will have a settling of accounts and José Lucas will assure the jaguar-girl’s husband that nothing happened between them.

“I give you my word that nothing ever happened between us… Mêmo because she never had an eye for anyone else but you“, he will swear in Pantanal.

Back at the farm, José Lucas is put against the wall by Erica’s father. He will demand that the pawn marry his daughter and move to the city with them.

José Lucas obeys his almost father-in-law’s order, and leaves José Leôncio’s farm with Érica and the politician. With his heart in his hand to see the herdsman leave, Leôncio will give his son a generous gift.

UNEXPECTED GIFT

José Leôncio will not accept that José Lucas arrives in the city with nothing, delivering a large sum to the heir in Pantanal. “I don’t want my son to get there, among those people, one hand in front and the other behind! It’s here… A few oxen for you, son…”he said, quite worried about the match.