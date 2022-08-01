José Lucas says goodbye to the farm, gets a gift and apologizes to Jove

In scenes scheduled to air in the coming weeks in wetland, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will surprise and say goodbye to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeiras) farm. His father will even give him an unusual gift. In addition, he will have an emblematic conversation with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

In future chapters of Bruno Luperi’s plot, the farm’s residents will be surprised by the return of Érica (Marcela Fetter), a journalist with whom José Lucas had an involvement not long ago. She will arrive with her father, Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach), and tell her that she is pregnant.

With no escape from Ibrahim’s demands, José Lucas decides to leave with the journalist, looking for a new life. When it’s time to say goodbye, he’ll surprise Jove. “I give you my word that nothing ever happened between us… Memo because she never had an eye for anyone else but you”he will say.

To say goodbye to his son and end the moment of reconciliation between the two children, José Leôncio decides to give his firstborn a gift: a check. “I don’t want my son to get there, among those people, one hand in front and the other behind! It’s here… A few oxen for you, son…”he will say.