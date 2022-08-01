Juliana Paes defends herself after being accused of firing an employee with depression

Juliana Paes defended herself from serious accusations made by a former cook who accused the actress of firing her while she was depressed.

The complaint was made public in videos published by Adriana das Graças on social media. Adriana regrets not having received support from the artist to continue with the treatment. “You dedicate yourself for 11 years to a family, you see the children being born and, when you get depressed, try to commit suicide and enter twice in a psychiatric hospital, you have to go to Caps [Centro de Atenção Psicossocial] to get free medicine because nobody helps you. Thank you, Juliana,” Adriana said in the video.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, the former employee left in November last year after a fight with a colleague who works as a nanny. On Saturday (30), the cook said she received a call from Juliana after the video was published. The former employee says that the actress would have alleged every time she helped her, including that she would have given her a ‘shack for her to have a place to live’.

In a note released by the press office, Juliana confirms Adriana’s dismissal, but says that the illness was not the reason for the ex-employee’s dismissal.

“Actress Juliana Paes’ press office informs that the accusation made by Mrs. Adriana das Graças is not valid. Last July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and her family were always careful and respectful with the issues of a personal nature that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract”, says the message.

According to the actress’ team, “Juliana kept Adriana working for years in treatment of the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical and also financial help. rights to the former employee. Furthermore, Juliana will not comment again on the case.”