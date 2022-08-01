Juliana Paes’s ex-cook says the actress wants to cancel her health plan | Column Fábia Oliveira

Adriana das Graças, who accused Juliana Paes of firing her after the end of her leave due to severe depression, reports that the trigger for the outburst she made on social media was a call from an accountant of the actress, saying that her plan health would be cancelled.

“It was on Thursday or Friday, I don’t remember well, that she said the plan was going to be cancelled. That was my outrage. In addition to everything they did to me, they were canceling the health plan, which makes no difference to her, because it’s a business plan,” she reports.

The former cook says that she asked the accountant to wait until August 5th. “That would be the day of my psychiatrist’s appointment, because although I am treated at the CAPS, I use the plan doctor to talk to the doctor, since the CAPS does not pay much attention because there are too many people for him to attend. Just change the medication and that’s it”, said Adriana.

She goes on to explain why she needs medical insurance. “And at CAPS, I was having emergency care, because the outpatient consultation is scheduled with the SUS and it has not yet been released to me. It’s a lengthy process. I need care and the SUS doesn’t give it to me. I can’t live on medicine alone, I need to wean. But how to do it? Stop taking the medicine and suddenly have a crisis and kill yourself?”, she asks.

Adriana says that the actress also paid for her daughter’s health plan, Allana. “When she needed medical attention, I asked to include her and deduct it from my salary. Only she didn’t want to do it and gave it to me as a gift,” she reveals.

She admits that Juliana even gave her a house in Seropédica, in Baixada Fluminense, when she was still working for the actress. “I really wanted to take my children away from where I used to live. I couldn’t go on there”, said the cook.

Adriana das Graças worked for 11 years as a cook at the home of actress Juliana Paes. Despite all the dedication, according to her, the artist fired her when she had to take time off work due to a serious depression.

In conversation with the column, Adriana says that on November 26 of last year she had an argument with another employee of the actress, who worked as a nanny. The episode was the trigger for the cook to attempt suicide.

“I asked for an app car for the Rio-Niterói Bridge, but the driver saw my condition, I was out of control, and took me to a psychiatric hospital in Piedade (a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio). I was hospitalized and had several crises. Then I asked my husband to get me out of there and I could continue the treatment at home”, says Adriana.

Also according to the cook, the actress did not even help her buy the medicine. “The medicines were expensive and I was not getting paid, waiting for the INSS to start paying them, which only happened in February”, declares the former employee.

Unable to work, she was on leave from the INSS until July 7th. In the last examination at the Institute, Adriana asked to go back to work. “It was therapy for me. I loved the children, Juliana’s children, that I saw born,” she said.

Able to return to work, the cook called the actress’ assistant who announced that she would be terminated. “He said he was going to ask the accountant to do the termination and even said he liked me a lot”.

Adriana das Graças published an outburst on her social networks talking about the shutdown. After the repercussion, according to Adriana, Juliana sought out the former employee.

In tears, Adriana said that the artist threw it in her “face” every time she helped her, even saying that she already gave her a house to have a place to live.

Sought the advice of the actress, denies that the reason for the dismissal is because of the disease. In the statement, the artist’s team informs that all rights have been guaranteed to the former collaborator.

See the full note:

“Actress Juliana Paes’ press office communicates that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graças does not. Last July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and family were always careful and respectful with the personal issues that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract. Juliana kept Adriana working for years on treatment for the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical as well as financial help. The dismissal took place for other reasons and was made within the law, guaranteeing all rights to the former employee. Furthermore, Juliana will not comment again on the case”.