Kelly Key apologizes for advertising slimming lipstick: ‘I was scammed’

Kelly Key’s name went viral this weekend on Twitter after an old video of the singer returned to social media. In the record, she appeared promoting a lipstick that promises “to help with weight loss, reduction of measures and inhibition of appetite”. After the backlash, she recorded a video on Instagram Stories to apologize.

In the video, which was recorded three years ago according to the singer, she says she received the Lip4Slim product 15 days ago and has lost “a few pounds” since then. Netizens who relived the video indicated that Kelly Key’s speech would contribute to the aesthetic pressure experienced by women.

“You know that I only indicate what I prove with results, right? So, I’ll talk about my experience with it. I received my Lip4Slim 15 days ago. Since then, I’ve been using it. I’ve already lost measurements and a few pounds. ! It improves metabolism and helps suppress appetite. Then you’ll ask me like this: ‘hey, Kelly, does a lipstick do all that?’ Yes, yes. A lipstick tested and approved by the best research laboratories in the country”, said the singer in the video recorded three years ago.

Kelly Key selling slimming lipstick to me is one of the diet industry stunts that made me laugh the most

BUT OUR KELLY KEY, A SLIMMING LIPSTICK?

After the video reverberated on social media, Kelly spoke out and said she was wrong to release it.

“Who has never made mistakes, cast the first stone? Until we find a method that works, only those who struggle with the scales know how much we try and experiment, and we would love a miracle”

Afterwards, she explained that she never did direct advertising, but instead made contact with the brand so that the artist could test the product and record a testimonial for an internal video, which ended up going viral. “Turns around and people start talking again as if it were recent”, she pointed out.

“And you know that you accompany me here, you know that I don’t believe in miracles. That doesn’t exist, I struggle every day, I have hormonal issues and I talk to you all the time. But like any human being, I’m flawed”, he added. .

Kelly, who currently gives fitness life tips on Instagram, also said that she was also deceived by the brand and apologized again.

“This kind of thing can happen and it became future legal issues because of internal issues, of releases that they said they had, but they didn’t. I was also deceived and tried… After this episode, I became much more selective, attentive and became more careful. And I owe this apology to you,” he concluded.

The singer did not give details regarding the process cited in the stories. splash contacted the artist’s advice, but has not yet received a response to find out more information. The text will be updated if there is a return.