Kelly Key breaks silence on miracle lipstick: ‘First and last time I talk about it’ | TV & Famous

ever heard of slimming lipstick? So it is. A few years ago Kelly Key recorded a video advertising a lipstick that promised weight lossO. This weekend, the video returned to social media and went viral. Faced with the controversy, the singerused her social media to explain herself and classified the event as an error. Kelly also apologized to her fans and followers.
“Who has never made mistakes, cast the first stone, right?”, she said in a statement in stories.
Kelly Key explains controversy of lipstick that slims on social network — Photo: Reproduction
In the video that resurfaced, Kelly Key claims that lost “measurements and a few pounds” with that lipstick.
“You know I only indicate what I see with results. I’ve already lost measurements and a few pounds. It improves metabolism and helps reduce appetite. But you’ll ask: ‘Damn, Kelly, does a lipstick do all that? It does”
Kelly Key talks about lipstick that promised to lose weight in video — Photo: Reproduction
Faced with the repercussion, Kelly used social networks to explain to her fans. Check out the singer’s full statement:
“Those who never made mistakes throw the first stone, right? Until we find a method that works… Only those who fight against the scales know how much we try, fight, experiment, and we would love a miracle. But until we reach a level of maturity and understand that in fact there is no miracle, we go through some paths.”
“Although I have never done direct advertising, a contact was made so that I could experiment with the product and give an internal testimonial that ended up going viral. As much as it has been three years since this happened, it turns and moves people talk again. as if it were something recent.”
“And those of you who follow me every day know that I struggle, I have hormonal issues and I talk about it openly. But, like any human being, I’m flawed and this kind of thing can happen, it even became a legal issue. .”
“The truth is that for us to have sustainable weight loss, the best thing is to do what I share every day: diet, training. After this episode, I became much more selective.”
“So, I owe you this apology. But I can already tell that it will be the first and last time I’m going to talk about it”, he decreed.
Video about miraculous lipstick went viral with Kelly Key — Photo: Reproduction