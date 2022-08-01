Kelly Key breaks the silence, rips the verb and vents after miraculous lipstick ad: “Apology”

Singer Kelly Key decided to break the silence and spoke about an advertising video she recorded a few years ago of a “miraculous” lipstick capable of losing weight. It’s just that during this weekend the video returned to circulate on social networks and there was no way, the artist ended up going public this Sunday (31) to comment on the testimony given about the quality of the product that she tested and said to be effective.

In the midst of this controversy that the web brought back, the singer used her social networks to comment on the matter to explain herself, classifying what happened as a mistake. Kelly Key also took the moment to apologize to her fans and followers, with a series of videos published in the Stories of her official Instagram account.

In the video was produced three years ago, Kelly Key claims that she lost “measures and a few pounds” just by using the lipstick. “You know I only indicate what I see with results. I’ve already lost measurements and a few pounds. It improves metabolism and helps reduce appetite. But you’ll ask: ‘Damn, Kelly, does a lipstick do all that? It does”she said in the product promotion campaign.

To her followers, the singer apologized for the commercial: “Who never made mistakes, cast the first stone, right?”she said in a statement in the stories. “Although I have never done direct advertising, a contact was made so that I could experiment with the product and give an internal testimonial that ended up going viral. As much as it has been three years since this happened, it turns and moves people talk again. The truth is that for us to have sustainable weight loss, the best thing is to do what I share every day: diet, training. After this episode, I became much more selective. So I owe you this apology . But I can already tell that it will be the first and last time I’m going to talk about it”she closed the matter after the outburst.