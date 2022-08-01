Kentucky deaths reach 26, governor warns: ‘We will find more bodies’

According to the United States National Weather Service, the rains in the southeastern state will continue in the coming days.

Cars, houses and roads were destroyed by the floods



Andy Beshear, Governor of kentuckyreported this Sunday, 31, that 26 deaths have been recorded as a result of the floods historic events that have hit the American state since the beginning of this week. the strong rains that plagued mainly eastern Kentucky left a trail of destruction, with roads and homes destroyed. In one of the most poignant cases, a couple lost four children aged between 1 and 8 years. There are still dozens of people missing, so Beshear believes the count will rise in the coming days: “This number will grow, we will find more bodies over the weeks, many of them swept away hundreds of meters.”

The thunderstorms in Kentucky are related to a heat wave similar to what happens in Europe. Thermometers in the Southeast United States recorded temperatures above 40°C. According to the US National Weather Service, the rains will continue over the next few days. “There is widespread damage, estimated to be in the millions of dollars, and many families displaced and more rain expected tomorrow,” the governor warned. So far, 388 people are occupying the shelters opened by the government. Trailers were ordered to increase relief capacity for affected families.