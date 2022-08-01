Klara Castanho reappears and reveals her future

Just over a month after actress Klara Castanho, 21, had her name involved in a delicate situation, where the actress published an open letter on her social media, revealing that she had become pregnant as a victim of rape and chose to deliver her child. for adoption, the young woman reappeared on social media this Saturday (30), to show that she is returning to her work routine.

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a photo with the script to show that she has been preparing to resume the recording of the second season of ‘Back to 15’, the Netflix series where she plays the character Carol.

“Studying,” she wrote in the caption. In the comments, netizens and fans of the actress sent several loving messages of encouragement and support for Klara’s return.

The publication generated comments from Camila Queiroz, Carol Castro, Bruna Griphao and other artists, who expressed their happiness for the artist.

Klara Castanho sues Fontenelle after having exposed pregnancy

Actress Tais Araújo said. “Forward, babe!” “We will! Carol & Anita”, commented Maisa, who is also part of the cast of the series. “I love you,” declared Carol Castro. “Go with everything, princess”, said Aline Campos. “It’s so good to see you happy,” one fan said.